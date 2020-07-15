IB introduces new process to review results

cities

The International Baccalaureate (IB) has introduced a new process to review extraordinary cases of students seeking revaluation of their final scores.

It has identified three priority areas— candidate-level discrepancy, subject-level discrepancy and whole cohort discrepancy — for the review.

The decision comes in the wake of students and parents across the world expressing displeasure at the IB final diploma results declared on July 6.

A diploma examination is the international equivalent to an Indian Class 12 board examination, although the scores of IB are widely accepted across all major universities in the world.

IB had called off the diploma examinations scheduled between April 30 and May 22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the absence of exams, the final grades were based on the student’s coursework throughout the two-year programmes, teacher-delivered predicted grades provided by schools, and historic school assessment data, the IB said.

Many students had said there was a significant gap between their predicted and final scores. With a drop in scores, the admission prospects of students who do not have an unconditional offer from universities abroad will be likely impacted.

In a statement shared with HT on Wednesday, IB has said that it will prioritise cases that are linked to progression to university admissions and asked students to work directly with their school coordinators to address their concerns on the decided parameters.

“The IB has introduced a new process to review extraordinary cases. We will prioritise cases that are linked to progression to support with university admissions and dates of admissions. The IB is committed to a rigorous review of all these cases but cannot guarantee higher grades as a result of the review; results that are deemed reasonable will not go down as a result of this process,” the statement mentioned.

Sudha Goyal, principal of Scottish High International School, said the school was opting for the Enquiry Upon Results (EUR) service. “EUR is essentially a review of the results. Since the option is available, we are going for it. The IB sets a uniform fee for EUR service and students can opt for the option convenient for them,” Goyal said. She said while EUR is available every year, the process was modified this year since many students wanted to opt for it.

Mihir Sardana, an IB student from the city who plans to study abroad, said while he was thinking about opting for a revaluation, the process was expensive. Sardana said it would cost roughly Rs11,000 if he opted for a review.

“We are discussing the review process with the school but it is very expensive. We already paid for the examination and going for the review would mean an additional payment all over again,” Sardana said.