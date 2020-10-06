‘If govt doesn’t scrap anti-farmer laws, farmers will change this govt’

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:36 IST

Addressing one of his biggest rallies in Ambala since his party came into existence in March this year, Haryana Democratic Front leader and former minister Nirmal Singh said the government has to scrap the farm laws or the farmers will have to change the government.

Protesting outside the local DC office, where many party workers and farmers reached on tractors, Nirmal said, “States like Haryana and Punjab where agricultural produce market committee (APMC) system is strong and flourishing, farmers are also thriving. Today, farmers from states like Bihar and UP who own enough land prefer to come to Punjab and Haryana and work as labourers. If the new laws related to contract farming and others are implemented, then the farmers here will have to face a bleak future.”

Meanwhile, his daughter and party leader Chitra Sarwara said the farmers have been protesting since months against these ‘anti-farm laws’. The manner in which they were passed in the parliament was also undemocratic, she added.

Later, a memorandum in the name of the President was submitted at the DC office.

Kundu calls off dharna

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, on Monday evening called off his sit-in against the recently enacted three farm legislations.

Kundu said the dharna which commenced on October 2 was called off after a discussion with farmer unions’ heads, khap representatives and leaders.

“The next dharna will begin in Sonepat’s Gohana from October 8. We will kick-off a yatra from November 1 against these laws and apprise people of the consequences these laws will have on farmers,” he added.

SAD leaders extend support

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder along with others visited the dharna site in Meham and extended his support to Kundu.

Chandumajra said these legislations were introduced to destroy the farming sector, especially in Haryana and Punjab.

“The farmers of both the states are agitating against these laws. We came here to extend our support to Kundu, who is fighting against the BJP-JJP government for the sake of farmers’ interest in Haryana. Badal sahab has assured him of help whenever required,” he added.