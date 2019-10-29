IIM-Indore to help Deoria reach ODOP potential

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:44 IST

From promoting the ODOP scheme to realizing the concept of gram swaraj and training personnel , IIM-Indore to play key role in Deoria’s development.

IIM-Indore, one of the top business schools in the country, has entered into an agreement with the Deoria district administration to develop the city by ushering in reforms.

IIM-Indore will aid in promoting and marketing of indigenous products listed under the UP government’s one district one product (ODOP) scheme, help realise the concept of gram swaraj through a participatory model and train administrative officials to enhance the capacity and efficiency of Deoria residents, said IIM-Indore director Himanshu Rai. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last month between Rai and Deoria DM Amit Kishore.

Katara, is the native village of Rai, who recently held several meetings with the locals, regarding his plan to usher in major development here. The premier business institute will assist the local administration in the all-round development of Deoria, besides developing Katara, as a model village.

Under its plan to boost the government’s ODOP scheme, IIM-Indore has initiated online marketing and state-wide exhibitions of the product. Meanwhile, artisans involved in crafts, embroidery and other indigenous products are also being encouraged and guided to take to online platforms to maximise growth and profit.

Participation of rural folks is being encouraged in the Katara Gram Sabha to realise the concept of Gram Swaraj, aimed at empowering locals for further development. A survey is currently underway to find out the reach of existing facilities including schools and hospitals, and assessing if the benefits of government-run schemes are reaching the intended beneficiaries timely. The areas in which the district lags in will be worked upon after the survey report is shared with the district administration.

To promote the gram swaraj concept, locals will be asked to attend gram sabha meetings. This will ensure that they become a part of the discussion on planning and development schemes. A debate on the allocation of funds and expenditure will take place on the lines of Lok Sabha and assemblies. “We are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. This is the right opportunity to work on his concept of gram swaraj, which aims at empowering rurals of every village,” said Rai.

Apart from Rai, the team includes five professors of IIM-I, Sanjeev Tripathi, Shruti Tiwari, Amit Vats, Saurabh Kumar and Naveen Kumar Rai.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 19:44 IST