IIT-B students upset over shutting down of canteens

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:04 IST

Changes in campus infrastructure, falling standards of hygiene and closing down of eateries, including hostel canteens, has upset students of IIT-B. In an article in their in-house magazine, Insight, students shared their concern over lack of eateries on campus, which houses more than 10,000 students.

“The hostel 4 canteen remains non-functional since the hygiene committee found it violated hygiene standards. Amul Parlour was also closed for violating hygiene standards. Campus Hub’s licence expired...,” stated the article which was shared on Insight’s Facebook page recently.

Five months ago, around 40 women students residing in hostel 10 fell ill after consuming food at their hostel canteen, following which the management called for a review of all eateries. “We have invited tenders to start a new cafe to cater to students’ needs,” said a spokesperson for IIT-B, adding the institute is currently ensuring all eateries on campus comply with hygiene, safety standards.

To streamline food requirements of students, the hostel affairs council also came up with food trucks, which have been doing well. “However, prices charged by food trucks are on the higher side so they haven’t been able to fill the void created by the shutting down of prominent eateries,” said a student.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:04 IST