IIT-K diamond jubilee: Indian scientists the guiding force world over, says Pokhriyal

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:25 IST

Union minister for human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Saturday said Indian scientists were the guiding force all over the world.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT-Kanpur, the minister said he was highly-impressed with the talent of the institute.

“It is for this reason, we are called ‘Vishwa Guru’ and are leaders in knowledge and science,” he said.

“Indian scientists are in every corner of the world and have become a guiding force. There were many examples wherein the planning of Indian scientists was being implemented by developed nations such United States and England,” he said.

“No country is left where Indians are not there and not contributing to the country; now we have to churn such teachers that people come to India to study from overseas,” he added.

The minister underscored the importance of quality teachers when India has a campus population of 32 crore, which was equal to the population of the United States.

He said India would soon roll out the new education policy that solicited more than 2 lakh suggestions. “Everyone is excited about this new policy and I don’t think anywhere else in the world such massive discussion has taken place over the policy draft,” he said.

“The new education policy will help in building the New India as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is practical, result and research-oriented and focuses equally on the social structure and interest of all stakeholders,” he said.

He asserted on making committees of IIT alumni who want to provide funds to their alma mater. He said the committees should decide the works and researches needed to be undertaken at the institute. The alumni gave IIT-Delhi Rs 250 crore two days ago at Rashtrapati Bhavan where this idea was accepted.”

“The alumni want to fund their alma mater with their heart but they need assurance. Let them decide how they want to utilise the funds in consultation with the director of the institute,” he said.

Asking IIT-Kanpur to continue with its work to make Ganga pollution-free, he emphasised on the inter-IIT collaboration in research work. He praised IIT-Kanpur for taking up engineering in medicine to fight disease and make people healthy.

All institutes should take up one area for path-breaking research and the government would fully back them.

The minister congratulated all the students, faculty and officials, both past and present, for making IIT-Kanpur a world class institution.

“Our aim is to ensure IIT-Kanpur is among the world’s best institutions for which the government will provide all the support,” he said.

