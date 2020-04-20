IIT Mandi researchers develop next-generation spintronic technology

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:17 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here have demonstrated cutting-edge Magnetic Random-Access Memory (MRAM) technology with the capability of transforming next-generation computers, smartphones and other gadgets, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology.

MRAM is much faster than the current technology and offers unlimited read and write cycles. The expected computer refresh programming time for MRAM-based data storage bit may be as low as ~2ns (nanoseconds), instead of ~50ns for the familiar DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) bit.

The team from IIT Mandi recently designed and developed spin-transfer torque (STT) based nano-spintronic devices, which will put an end to computer data loss due to interruptions of power supply.

School of computing and electrical engineering associate professors Dr Satinder K Sharma and Dr Srikant Srinivasan, along with their research scholars Mohamad G Moinuddin, Shivangi Shringi and Aijaz H Lone, who undertook the research project, said that this need is particularly relevant in modern times as the abundant digital, communication and information devices are expected to generate data volumes requiring 1 trillion hard drives at every instant by 2024.

The Centre for Design and Fabrication of Electronic Devices (C4DFED) at IIT Mandi is a world class, state-of-the-art facility for multidisciplinary research of electronic device design and fabrication facility. It has Class 100 and Class 1000 clean room laboratories where high-end sophisticated electronic device design, fabrications, and characterisation tools are installed, amounting to more than ₹50 crore, Dr Satinder informed.