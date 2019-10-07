Illegal vendors thrive in Mohali markets under MC’s nose

cities

Despite municipal corporation (MC) commissioner’s September 23 orders of dividing the city into three zones and directing officials to be responsible for encroachments in their respective areas, not a single drive has been conducted in the last two weeks. As a result, vendors have encroached upon the main roads this festive season.

Councillors are fuming over the mess and saying situation has gone from bad to worse. During a visit to the markets, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10, and 11, vendors can be seen fearlessly operating in parking lots and on the main road. Also, shop owners in all these markets have encroached upon the corridors, leaving little or no room for shoppers.

A senior official of the MC said, “We can only hold a drive after we get instructions from the MC commissioner, but for the last 11 days, no instructions have been issued for any drive.”

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh could not be contacted for comments.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang said the entire city is in a mess due to encroachment by vendors and shopkeepers: “During festival season, every day in the evening, we witness huge traffic jams and MC is acting as mute spectator. No drive has been conducted in the last two weeks. The encroachers are fearlessly operating even on main roads,” she said.

Another councillor, Gurmeet Singh Walia, who is also the president of market welfare association, Phase 10, said, “It is sad on the part of the civic body that no drive has been conducted. What is the fun in dividing city into three zones and fixing the officials’ responsibility, when ground reality is entirely different,” he said.

Under the Street Vendor’s Act, there are 993 vendors in the city. However, the number of those actually operating in the markets is close to 2,000. They can be seen selling a variety of products, including apparels, footwear, jewellery and eatables, in the market corridors and parking areas. In some markets, there is no foot space.

The enforcement wing of the MC has only two vehicles including one truck and a Bolero jeep that cater to the entire city.

