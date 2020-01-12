Illegally cut wood worth ₹16 lakh seized

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:59 IST

Wood, worth ₹16 lakh, illegally cut in jungles in Thane region were seized in raids over the past two days, forest officials said on Saturday.

The raids started after a man, on January 7, abandoned a bullock cart loaded with expensive teak wood on Khairpada- Ambivili road in Khardi range, said Divisional Conservator of Forests (Shahapur) Vasant Ghule.

“We went to Khairpada village on January 9 and saw loads of teak and other wood varieties stocked illegally. We carried out raids on January 9-10 and uncovered wood hidden in pits, locked houses etc. Nine truckloads of wood worth Rs 16 lakh has been seized,” Ghule said.