e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cities / Illegally cut wood worth ₹16 lakh seized

Illegally cut wood worth ₹16 lakh seized

cities Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Wood, worth ₹16 lakh, illegally cut in jungles in Thane region were seized in raids over the past two days, forest officials said on Saturday.

The raids started after a man, on January 7, abandoned a bullock cart loaded with expensive teak wood on Khairpada- Ambivili road in Khardi range, said Divisional Conservator of Forests (Shahapur) Vasant Ghule.

“We went to Khairpada village on January 9 and saw loads of teak and other wood varieties stocked illegally. We carried out raids on January 9-10 and uncovered wood hidden in pits, locked houses etc. Nine truckloads of wood worth Rs 16 lakh has been seized,” Ghule said.

top news
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
At TMC protest venue, Mamata gheraoed by left students for meeting PM
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Rs1.7 lakh withdrawn from Karnataka ATM filled with Rs500 notes instead of Rs100
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities