Illicit liquor racket busted, six arrested in Meerut

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:38 IST

A gang involved in illegal liquor trade was busted in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut on Sunday. Six accused were arrested and 3,500 litres of ‘rectified spirit’ was recovered from them during a raid, said cops.

“The police raided the jungles of Khanpur Bangar village and arrested six members of this gang,” Ajay Sahni, SSP, told media persons.

The accused had been sent to jail in 2013 when five people died in Hastinapur area after consuming poisonous liquor. Currently, they were out on bail, he said.

Sahni said, “The gang used to supply spurious liquor to western UP region including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Meerut. Their product was also supplied to nearby states.” He said they used to sell the liquor by using names of big brands.

Police said the gang used to bring trucks and unload the chemical (used to make liquor) outside ‘dhabas’.

Apart from the chemical (valued up to Rs 20 lakh), three cars were also seized during the raid. One of the cars had a logo of National Security Guard so that the accused could escape from the checkpoints, said police.

The arrested accused included Yaseen alias Bhura of Khanpur Bangar village, Arvind alias Shakti of Ikvara village, Sushil of Ikvara village, Jaggu of Makhanpur village, Bharat Bhushan of Ajhota and Ravi alias Ravindra of Tabiyatpur village.

- Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:38 IST