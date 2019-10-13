e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Illicit liquor racket busted, six arrested in Meerut

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:38 IST

Hindustantimes
         

A gang involved in illegal liquor trade was busted in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut on Sunday. Six accused were arrested and 3,500 litres of ‘rectified spirit’ was recovered from them during a raid, said cops.

“The police raided the jungles of Khanpur Bangar village and arrested six members of this gang,” Ajay Sahni, SSP, told media persons.

The accused had been sent to jail in 2013 when five people died in Hastinapur area after consuming poisonous liquor. Currently, they were out on bail, he said.

Sahni said, “The gang used to supply spurious liquor to western UP region including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Meerut. Their product was also supplied to nearby states.” He said they used to sell the liquor by using names of big brands.

Police said the gang used to bring trucks and unload the chemical (used to make liquor) outside ‘dhabas’.

Apart from the chemical (valued up to Rs 20 lakh), three cars were also seized during the raid. One of the cars had a logo of National Security Guard so that the accused could escape from the checkpoints, said police.

The arrested accused included Yaseen alias Bhura of Khanpur Bangar village, Arvind alias Shakti of Ikvara village, Sushil of Ikvara village, Jaggu of Makhanpur village, Bharat Bhushan of Ajhota and Ravi alias Ravindra of Tabiyatpur village.

- Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:38 IST

top news
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
9 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge on return journey from funeral
9 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge on return journey from funeral
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News