Imams roped in to help maintain peace post Ayodhya verdict

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:32 IST

MEERUT Muslims clerics here have approached Imams ( those who lead formal prayers) of mosques in the district to advise people of the community to maintain peace and harmony post the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, irrespective of in whose favour it was. A few clerics, however, were of the opinion that Hindus should also be advised in a similar fashion.

Sharing the agenda discussed in a meeting of Muslim clerics and police officials on Saturday, Nayab Shahar kazi Zainur Rasheedin said that the meeting was headed by SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni in which possible issues which could arise after the apex court verdict were discussed.

The Nayab Kazi said that Muslims had given assurance to accept the SC verdict and also make all possible efforts to maintain peace in the district. He also said that the Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamat-e-Ulema Hind had already clarified that they would accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, “therefore, we shall also accept it.”

He admitted that Imams of over 500 mosques in the district were being approached to suggest that they should also appeal to people after namaz, specially on Friday, to accept the verdict and not breach peace at any cost. Imams of a few mosques in Sardhana area have already started working in this direction.

But on the other hand, a few Muslim clerics said on condition of anonymity that Hindus should also be advised and warned not to indulge in provocative activities. A cleric cited the example of an allegedly objectionable tableau in a Ram Barat procession in Kotwali area and demanded that such provocative activities should also be effectively checked.

Appreciating the efforts of police officials, the Nayab Kazi said that the SSP had assured of making a WhatsApp group of all those who attended the meeting so that they could directly approach him through the group. Moreover, it would also help check rumour mongering and any provocative and objectionable issue would also be brought to the notice of officials directly.

“They have taken our mobile numbers to form the group,” said Rasheedin who also appealed to his clansmen to not post any objectionable comment and picture on social media.

Many other issues were also discussed in the meeting and the SSP assured the clerics that a similar meeting would be convened with Hindu clerics to take their views. Thereafter a combined meeting of both communities would be held to ensure that the social fabric remained intact even after the Supreme Court`s verdict.

