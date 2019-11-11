Imbibe qualities of morality, honesty, make nation strong: Guv

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:41 IST

UP governor Anandiben Patel, while presiding over the second convocation of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, Prayagraj (earlier known as Allahabad State University), on Monday, said that a convocation was a special event in the life of a student. A student should imbibe the qualities of morality and honesty along with education, which would enable him to make the nation strong, she added.

For a student, the goal in life should be clear and continuous effort should be made to achieve it, as every goal can be achieved through hard work, self confidence and a positive attitude, she said.

Advising students to not get dejected by failure, the UP Governor said ups and down were a part of life but success can only be tasted if a person continues to face challenges with a positive attitude and did not accept failure. She said that a university made its mark through remarkable teaching and research work.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, the UP governor, who is also Chancellor of the university, also advocated for taking proper care of women both in urban and rural areas. She said the university should initiate a movement to take higher education to rural areas and along with it, take proper care of women living in those areas.

Showing concern over the overall health of women, especially pregnant women, she said woman symbolises creation, and as such, catering to her health was a collective responsibility. Most women suffer from anaemia as they are not aware of nutritional food.

Stressing on the education of the girl child, Patel said that if girls are educated, the entire society will be educated. Speaking on improving the quality of higher education, she also stressed that courses should be able to give employment to students, besides universities should be associated with the movement against TB and each teacher should adopt at least one TB-infected child so that the vision of the prime minister to make the country TB-free by 2025, could be realised.

University vice-chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava read the felicitation letter of UP deputy chief minister and higher education minister Dinesh Sharma and former chief justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Justice Yatindra Singh.

The function witnessed 1,21,683 degrees being awarded to students of different streams including 1,14,030 to graduate students and 11,280 to post-graduate students.

The coveted Chancellor’s Gold medal was awarded to Atul Kumar Singh, a BPEd student of Yashoda Nandan Harivansh Degree College, Pratapgarh, while Priya Singh Chandel of BBA course at United Institute of Management was awarded three gold medals including the Vice-Chancellor’s Gold Medal for her academic performance. A total of 10 gold and silver medals besides 11 bronze medals were awarded to graduate students even as 31 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 20 bronze medals were awarded to post-graduate students.

The V-C of the university assured that the institution would soon transfer to the new campus in Naini and an NAAC grading would be sought for the university. She also read out in detail the events held at the university in the past academic session.

Box

While she was in Prayagraj...

UP Governor Anandiben Patel on her maiden visit to Prayagraj paid obeisance at the Bade Hanuman Temple and conducted Ganga Arti at the Sangam. She also inaugurated a modular operation theatre in Parvati Hsopital and visited the Allahabad Museum.

= = = =============================

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel lighting the inaugural lamp at the second convocation of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University as university vice-chancellor Sangeeta Srivastava looks on.

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel speaking at the second convocation ceremony of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj on Monday.

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel giving away a degree to a student at the second convocation of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj on Monday.

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel arrives at Allahabad Museum on Monday.

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurating the modular operation theatre at Parvati Hospital in Prayagraj on Monday.

Caption : Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurating the modular operation theatre at Parvati Hospital in Prayagraj on Monday.

(Pics by Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)