IMD forecasts cloudy New Year’s eve

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:22 IST

PUNE The city will continue to be partly cloudy with isolated shallow fog, and very light rain likely on December 29 and 30, while December 31 will be hazy with a minimum temperature around 17 degrees Celsius and maximum at 30 degrees Celsius, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Anupam Kashyapi, head weather, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said, “The low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea persists and there is a change in the weather pattern and interaction. The wind is coming from the easterly area of Bay of Bengal and becoming south-easterly wind over the state. There is wind flow also from the Arabian Sea which is bringing in mostly warm moisture in the air.”

He also added that the minimum temperature will also not fall much and hover around 16 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius on December 28.

According to IMD night temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra and Telangana and were appreciably above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada.