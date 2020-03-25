e-paper
IMD forecasts light rain till March 28

Mar 25, 2020
Prachi Bari
PUNE Many areas in the city recorded light rain along with thunder activity on Wednesday. Shivajinagar recorded 7mm of rain, while Lohegaon recorded 5mm rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD forecast the city will experience light to very light rainfall from March 26 to 28.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD,said, “There will be thunderstorm activity and gusty winds in isolated parts with speed reaching 30 - 40 kmph likely to occur in the districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, and Goa.”

“There is an intense convective thunderstorm cell development interior of Maharashtra as seen from latest satellite image and doppler radar images from Goa, Mumbai and Nagpur, which means that the weather will be severe,” he added.

“On March 25 and 28, Vidharbha will experience scattered rainfall. The rest of the state may experience thunder activity and lightning and time to time gusty wind in isolated places with speed of 30 to 40 kmph,” said Kashyapi.

The state continues to see upper air cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharshtra and adjoining areas, along with the North South wind discontinuity from the south Tamil Nadu to Madhya Maharashtra and the two Western differences (WD) approaching, one over Pakistan and with a gap of two – three days, over Iran which will affect the weather. Due to western differences over Pakistan, there is an induced cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan, according to IMD.

Tree uprooted in Hadapsar

A tree uprooted in Handewadi Hadapsar area on Wednesday afternoon due to rainfall and gusty winds. According to Prashant Ranpise, chief, fire brigade, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the tree which was uprooted at Hadapsar was cleared after they got a call about the incident from the residents.”

“Branches of 24 trees were cleared from city streets after the rain stopped on Wednesday,” he said.

