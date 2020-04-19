Immigration fraud: Ambala man duped of ₹2.23 lakh

cities

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:03 IST

An FIR was registered against a man after he allegedly cheated another on the pretext of sending him abroad. On this pretext, the accused had taken ₹2.23 lakh from Nikhil Kumar, 24, an Ambala resident.

The accused Sachin Kumar, 35, is a friend of the complainant’s brother. In the FIR, the complainant Nikhil stated that the accused had taken money from him between December 2018 and February 2019 for the purpose of sending him to Singapore.

“Initially, I had deposited ₹50,000 in two different accounts after which he sent an image of a fake visa and asked for ₹1 lakh in cash, which also I gave him,” he said. After that, he received an image of a work permit for which Sachin asked for money to be deposited in another account. Nikhil said he deposited ₹50,000 again and gave him another ₹23,000 in cash.

“However, in Feb 2019, he began ignoring my calls. My brother and I went over to Sachin’s house, where his brothers refused to acknowledge us. A few days later, Sachin received my call and told my brother that he had cheated them and had no plans to send me abroad,” Nikhil stated in the FIR.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Naraingarh police station.