Impressive performance by city students in ICSE, ISC results; no merit list this year

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:33 IST

PUNE The results for Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) held by Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the academic year 2019-20 were declared on Friday, even as the council decided against bringing out a merit list.

City students garnered good performance in both the exams and St Mary’s School, Bishop’s School, Camp and St Helena’s School have scored 100 per cent passing percentage.

At St Mary’s School out of the 193 girls and boys who appeared for ICSE examination, 80 per cent of students have secured above 95 per cent in English and best of 4 subjects and 85 per cent have secured above 90 per cent. While for ISC this year 89 students had appeared out of which 21.35 per cent of students have secured above 95 per cent and 57.30 per cent have secured above 90 per cent.

Similarly, at the Bishop’s School, Camp, students have scored 100 per cent results this year in both ICSE and ISC exams.

A total of 213 students appeared from the St Helena’s School out of which 87 students scored above 90 per cent and 112 students scored above distinct marks.

“The excellent performance of our students in the ICSE 2020 examinations was a result of the excellent teamwork of our teachers, students and parents over the years,” said J Simoes, principal, Wisdom World School.

Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, vice-chairperson, Vibgyor Group of Schools, said, “This year’s results for the ICSE exam as those of the past years have firmly established the school’s academic merit and its pedagogical prowess.”\

“It is our teachers who have shown remarkable and praiseworthy commitment in their efforts. This has made the real difference for our students who are not only doing well academically but also excelling in multiple areas like arts, literature, dramatics and sports,” she said.

Gerry Arathoon, secretary, CISCE, said, “This year, students will get digitally signed mark sheet after 48 hours of the result declaration. They can download their mark sheet from DigiLocker app.”

In Maharashtra, a total of 23,336 students appeared for the ICSE exams and 3,150 students appeared for ISC exams. According to the information given by the CISCE, out of the total 23,336 students who appeared from 226 schools for the ICSE Class 10 exams in the state 12,747 were boys and 10,589 were girls. And only 17 of them have failed in the exams across the state.

While in the ISC Class 12 exams out of the total 3,150 students who appeared from 51 junior colleges in the state 1,470 were boys and 1,680 were girls. And 46 of the students failed in the exams.

The ISC exams were scheduled between February 3 and March 31, while ICSE exams were scheduled from February 27 to March 30. However, six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC exam could not be conducted due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICSE examination has been conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages and nine are foreign languages. The ISC examination has been conducted in 51 written subjects of which 15 are Indian languages and 6 are foreign languages.

Students Speak

I am very happy with the results. I completed half of the syllabus in Class 9. I kept away from all the distractions like mobile, TV and other social media. I studied for 10 to 12 hours during the exam period and I want to opt for science stream. I want to become a medical doctor.”

Aditya Bidgar, Class 10, ICSE, Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School

Score: 99 per cent

“I always believe in hard work. I kept on studying genuinely throughout the year. My family, friends and my teachers supported me. I studied for three to four hours and would take small breaks which help me focus well. I want to become a psychologist.”

Anushka Waghmare, Class 12, ISC, Bishop’s School, Camp

Score: 98.5 per cent

“I had hoped to do well in board exams but topping the school came as a surprise. I would give much of the credit for my success to my teachers and parents. They encouraged me to work harder and at the same time indulge in some co-curricular activities. This helped me in staying calm and collected during the exam period.”

Vedang Bahuguna, Vibgyor High School, NIBM

Score: 98.8 per cent