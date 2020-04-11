In fight against corona, 3 docs, 6 medics from region positive

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:33 IST

Chandigarh/Jammu/Shimla: Nine health workers, including doctors, have been tested positive for coronavirus from the region to date. Six health staffers are from Haryana, two from Himachal Pradesh and a microbiologist from J&K (UT).

In Haryana, a nurse of Panchkula’s general hospital, a microbiologist at civil hospital, Gurugram; and an anti-malaria worker at Faridabad civil hospital were among those infected with the virus. While the microbiologist has recovered, the other two are responding well to the treatment, director general, health services, Dr SB Kamboj said.

A 36-year-old staff nurse of Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital was tested positive on Saturday and efforts are on to find out from where she contracted the virus. Earlier, a woman doctor and staff nurse of the same hospital were tested positive as they were in contact with a coronavirus patient who died.

Two paramedics of a private hospital at Baddi town in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh also tested positive. As per officials, they were primary contacts of a Delhi-based industrialist’s 70-year-old wife who died of Covid-19 at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 3.

In Jammu, a microbiologist engaged in the war against Covid-19 was tested positive at the Government Medical College and Hospital on March 30. He remains hospitalised there but his report on Saturday declared him negative for the virus. He needs another negative report before he can be discharged and quarantined at home, an official said. His wife, mother-in-law and a domestic help were also found positive.

No health worker has been found positive for the virus in Punjab.