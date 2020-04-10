In Greater Noida’s sealed hot-spot areas, essential items to be given to volunteers for doorstep delivery to residents

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:24 IST

To ensure strict implementation of social distancing norms, the Greater Noida authority has directed its staff to deliver essential items such as milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries and medicines to the office bearers of the apartment owners associations of housing complexes or to volunteers, who will then deposit the goods at the doors of each resident in hotspots which are sealed till April 14.

The move is to ensure that people stay inside their homes and do not come out at all in sealed places. Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan said he monitored the distribution of essential services and conducted inspections on Thursday – the first day of the implementation. However, the goods could not be supplied at the door steps of residents in large housing societies.

In Greater Noida, the hotspots are Sector Alpha 1, Nirala GreenShire sector 2, Patwari village, ATS Dolce Zeta 1, Omicron 3 Sector 3, Mehak Residency Acheja village, Village Visnoi post Dujana, Ghodi Bachcheda, Strellar Mi Sector Omicron 3, Palm Olympia Gaur City 2 Greater Noida West’s Sector 16. In many sectors, vegetable vendors delivered ferried carts at houses so that the residents could buy vegetables without stepping out. But in housing societies, the apartment owners had to come out, walk all the way towards vendors to buy vegetables or milk, etc.

Despite the CEO’s directions to deploy volunteers to deliver goods at the door step, the system could not take off in large housing societies, unlike in plotted areas.

“As of now, we are walking to vendors at the main gate to buy essential goods. In big societies, it is not possible for volunteers to deliver goods at every door step. In Palm Olympia and Gaur City 2, for instance, we faced issues on day one. As of now, we are walking to the gates,” said Rakesh Ranjan, a resident of Gaur City 2, one of the hotspots. Similarly, at ATS Dolce in Sector Zeta 1, essential goods are available at the society’s gate.

“Residents are coming out to buy essential goods as per their requirement,” said Akhilesh Kumar, assistant facility manager at this project.

In sector Alpha-1, which is a plotted area and one of the hotspots, the supply of vegetables or milk was smooth.

“We faced problems on Thursday as many areas were sealed. But now a vegetable cart is moving in lanes and milk is being delivered to houses on order from the local vendor. Many volunteers are also helping deliver essential goods to our society that has around 900 houses,” said Alok Singh, former vice-president of sector Alpha-I resident welfare association and founder member of the active citizen team of Greater Noida.

“Our staff members are ensuring essential services are provided at all hotspots. If there are issues, we will resolve the same,” said Bhooshan.