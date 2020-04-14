In highest spike in a day, GB Nagar reports 16 more cases, total at 80

cities

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on Monday -- the highest spike in cases in a day so far -- taking the total number of patients to 80, officials said.

Of the latest 16 cases, nine are linked to the Ceasefire firm and are from sector 5 and 8, two are members of Tablighi Jamaat from Kulsera village in Greater Noida, three from the private hospital in sector 62, one healthcare professional and a girl from Eta Sector, Greater Noida, whose source tracking is yet to be done.

The district administration received over 250 test reports on Monday. The reports were getting delayed for the last one week, following a sharp rise in the number of people being tested in the district. All the reports have come from the National Institute of Biologicals in sector 62. The Aligarh Muslim University had also sent pending reports to NIB to reduce load. Officials were compiling the data till late Monday night.

Referring to the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, officials said at least 72 persons who had attended the Markaz meeting and their contacts are under government quarantine.

“All the persons who have been found positive were already under quarantine at our government centres which shows that our strategy is working and we have managed to contain the spread. We have been keeping people under quarantine who are primary or secondary connections of the infected persons,” said Narendra Bhooshan, Chief Executive Officer, Greater Noida Authority.

According to the officials, some of the identified coronavirus positive patients include a 34-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son from a group housing society in Sector 62. A 17-year-old girl from Eta Sector in Greater Noida and a 25-year-old man from Gaur City in Greater Noida West.

Three of the latest cases are linked to the woman from Delhi, a lab technician attached with a private hospital in sector 62 who was found positive on April 7. The mother of the 11-year-old was the roommate of the 20-year-old nurse attached with the hospital. The child lived with their relative in the same sector. The man from Gaur City is also colleague of the 20-year-old.

In another development, a 32-year-old man who killed himself at a quarantine centre on Sunday evening has been found negative for Covid-19. The person had allegedly jumped from the 7th floor balcony of the quarantine room at Galgotias University in Greater Noida. Officials received his reports on Monday. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.