In locked car, 62-year-old shoots woman, self in Rohini

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi: A 62-year-old doctor allegedly shot his woman colleague dead in a car on Wednesday morning, before turning his licensed revolver on himself in outer Delhi’s Rohini, police said.

The doctor, identified as Om Prakash Kukreja, was a general physician and the owner of Nirvana Hospital in Rohini Sector 15. The doctor’s colleague was identified as Sutapa Mukherjee, 45, the director of the administration department at the same hospital.

SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said the duo was in an “extramarital relationship”. “Kukreja and Mukherjee were having an affair. The woman wanted the doctor to marry him. But Kukreja wanted to end the relationship,” the DCP, based on an initial investigation, said.

The officer said in the absence of a suicide note, the police suspect that it was a case of murder-suicide, one that was triggered by the relationship between the two. However, police have not ruled out the possibility of a financial dispute either.

“Mukherjee had begun working for Kukreja in 2000-2001 as a clerical staff at a clinic in Samaypur Badli. After he opened a hospital in 2005, she rose through the ranks over the years to gain control over the finances of the company. People known to Kukreja raised apprehensions that Mukherjee was misappropriating hospital money and that Kukreja got to know of it. But we are yet to verify these claims,” Mishra said.

The DCP said prima facie, there was no involvement of a third person. “When we reached the spot, we found the car ignition on and the vehicle locked from inside. We had to break open a window to retrieve the bodies,” he said.

Kukreja’s relatives refused to speak to the media. Mukherjee’s family remained unavailable for comment.

Mukherjee lived with her husband and elderly mother in Rohini Sector 18 and her son works in Dubai, said the officer. “Her elderly mother wasn’t able to communicate much with us. Her husband is a transporter who often travels out of city. We contacted him over phone, but couldn’t speak to him properly,” another police officer said.

Kukreja lived with his wife in Rohini’s Sector 13. “His wife is a homemaker and suffers from poor eyesight,” the officer said. His son, also a doctor, runs a hospital in Dehradun, while his daughter, a dentist by qualification, and lives in east Delhi.

On Tuesday night, Kukreja and Mukherjee left their homes telling their families that they were going to attend a wedding in Paschim Vihar. “CCTV footage shows Kukreja driving out of his housing society around 9.15pm,” the officer said.

But since a change of clothes was found unused in the rear seat of Kukreja’s car, police suspect that the duo never made it to the wedding.

What happened through the night remains unclear, but the police received a call at 7.36am Wednesday. The caller informed police, “A husband-wife duo is sitting in a car for over half-an-hour, but they won’t open the door. There is blood on the car’s window,” and gave the location — a street adjacent to Kukreja’s apartment building.

When the police arrived and broke open the car window, they found Kukreja dead on the driver’s seat with a bullet wound to his right temple and his licensed revolver on the car’s floor. Mukherjee was found slumped on the adjacent seat. She had been shot twice, in the chest and neck.

While locals immediately identified Kukreja, it was only when some hospital employees arrived at the scene that the woman’s identity was ascertained.

At the Prashant Vihar police station, Kukreja’s car, with a shattered window, remained parked. The vehicle’s seat was smeared with blood. An old edition of an English newspaper, an air freshener, a pair of ironed brown formal pants, a water bottle and some bills were the other items inside.

An investigator said while the autopsy report will determine the timing and circumstances of death, prima facie, it appeared that the duo was dead for at least an hour when the police recovered the bodies. “We heard no sound of a gunshot or any heated argument,” Ram Pravesh, an employee at the housing society, said.