In Mohali, curfew relaxation from 9am to 1pm

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:57 IST

Following the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Mohali administration changed curfew relaxation timings to 9am-1pm, starting from Tuesday. The district administration has also allowed to open government and private offices but with only 33% workforce with 14-day rotation roster.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “No curfew pass shall be required by the public to go out between 9am-1pm within the district. Those running shops or commercial establishments shall be allowed to move from 8am-3pm to and from their homes.”

“All shops shall open on a staggered even-odd rotational basis as per the plan worked out by the area authorities. No shop shall open on Sunday. However, this will not be applicable to home delivery of essential commodities which may continue on Sunday as well. Liquor vends shall remain closed,” Dayalan said.

FOR MOVEMENT WITHIN MOHALI

As per the DC’s order, no person shall move unnecessarily for non-essential work. Four-wheelers are allowed with a maximum of two passengers besides driver, while two-wheelers shall be without pillion rider during curfew relaxation period.

Dayalan said movement of persons shall be allowed only from 8am to 6pm to and from the workplace on production of identity card issued by the employer (government or private).

FOR COMMUTING ACROSS TRICITY

The order says private employees residing in Mohali and working in Chandigarh or Panchkula may apply for border passes at https://epasscovid19.pais.net.in. For government employees, production of their ID card will do.

Those residing in Chandigarh or Panchkula but working in Mohali may apply to their respective places of residence for issuance of passes to commute within the tricity.