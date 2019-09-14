In Pune, this township kick-starts its own plastic waste-free initiative

pune

Sep 14, 2019

Amanora Park Town, a private township in the city, launched the‘Plastic waste-free Amanora’ initiative to restrain the use of plastic among the residents of the township on Saturday. The initiative was launched at the Amanora Club House in the presence of Ramdas Kadam, environment minister, Maharashtra.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Chitale Group and Recykal, which launched an app- Reloop, to create awareness among the Amanora township’s 5,500 resident families and persuade them to participate in the plastic recycling programme.

As per the initiative, if a person returns a cleaned half litre milk pouch to the collection point they will get 25 paise, whereas for a one litre milk pouch, they will get 50 paise.

Kadam said, “The decision to ban plastic in Maharashtra was significant, but despite that about 30 per cent of plastic is still being used in households. We wanted to restrain the use of milk pouches, but it cannot be stopped entirely. All milk producers utilise one crore milk pouches every day. If all of them can be recycled, then we’ll be able to stop 35 tonnes of plastic waste daily.”

With the help of the Reloop app, residents will be able to return plastic items, including milk pouches, bottles, wrappers, packets or bags, to the collection points identified by the app in the township.

The residents, accordingly, will receive 20 points per kilogramme of plastic waste which they recycle. They will be able to utilise these points by buying items from at least 200 different brands which Reloop has tied-up with.

Aniruddha Deshpande, managing director, Amanora Park Town; Shripad Chitale, partner, Chitale dairy; Sudhir Shrivastava, chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board; E Ravindran, member secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board; Abhay Deshpande from the board of directors, Recykal, among others were present at the occasion.

Sudhir Shrivastava said, “Plastic creates several environmental hazards and its recycling process is tedious. Through such initiatives, we will be able to keep our environment clean and safe.”

Aniruddha Deshpande said that Amanora township has been collecting plastic for recycling since 2010, while Abhay Deshpande, said, “The use of applications is common nowadays and through Reloop, we will be able to make lot of people participate in this eco-friendly activity. In Hadapsar, there are already more than 300 places where Chitale milk pouches are being collected for recycling.”

