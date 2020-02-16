e-paper
Home / Cities / In separate cases, two men try to murder wife, one arrested

In separate cases, two men try to murder wife, one arrested

cities Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:23 IST
Anamika Gharat
In two separate cases registered in Ulhasnagar and Kalyan, two men tried to kill their wife, suspecting them of having extramarital affairs.

In Ulhasnagar, the husband set his wife ablaze and in Bhiwandi, the accused tried to feed naphthalene balls to his wife. The police stations recently registered cases against the accused.

The first case happened in Ulhasnagar camp number 3, on January 28.

An officer from Central police station said, “The accused identified as Manoj Kumar Yadav, 35, would always doubt his wife’s character. On January 28, he came home and saw his wife with a new mobile phone. Before she could tell him that it was given by her brother, he took diesel from his motorcycle and set her ablaze.”

He fled from the spot after the incident. Neighbours tried to douse the fire. The woman sustained 45% burns and was initially admitted in Central hospital of Ulhasnagar but was later shifted to JJ hospital. On Thursday, we took her statement and filed an FIR under IPC section 307(attempt to murder) against her husband.”

In the second case, Firoj Khan, 30, was arrested by Shantinagar police on Thursday after he allegedly forcefully fed naphthalene balls to his wife.

After returning home, he acould not see her for two minutes and he got angry. When she returned from a neighbour’s house, the drunk man held her and put the poisonous balls in her mouth. An officer said, “We have arrested the accused and woman is being taking treated in a hospital.”

