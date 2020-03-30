India’s no.1 golfer Udayan Mane’s lockdown gameplan is a hole in one

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:08 IST

Name- Udayan Mane

Game- Golf

Rank (National and global)- #1 and #223 respectively.

For India’s no.1 golfer, Udayan Mane, the lockdown has not stopped him from following his routine. Golf is still on at his home garden in Bhugaon and fitness, is a way of way for the world no. 223. However, with more time on hand, the self isolation has helped him nurture his hobbies of playing the guitar and cooking meals. He believes that health is of prime importance, so is spending time with family and urges everyone to strictly follow the lockdown protocols.

Morning session:

Despite the lockdown, I wake up at 6:30am and start my golf practice at 7:15am in my backyard after a series of stretches and dynamic exercises. I practice till about 8:30am. After that, I shower and have breakfast with the family. During breakfast, I plan my day and chart out what I need to do.

Afternoon session:

I mainly relax during this time of the day. I’ve already practiced quite intensively in the morning. I love to cook and play the guitar, so I regularly do both of these during this time.

Evening session:

My evening session mainly comprises watching a movie with the family. I travel a lot throughout the year, so I look forward to spending time with the family.

Life without the gym:

For me, training at the gym is a way of preventing injuries and not about getting ripped. Most of my workouts can be done at home and they’re generally around 35-40 minute sessions, which includes callisthenic exercises. I watch what I eat cautiously these days and that gives me great satisfaction.

Hobby:

I enjoy cooking, playing the guitar and sketching. This has definitely been the longest time I’ve spent at home. In my opinion, my health is more important than golf. Isolation during these times is very crucial and I urge everyone to follow the protocols. I don’t analyse much of the past games as it’s said that over analysis leads to paralysis. For me golf, competitive golf, is fun and that’s my party, so I like to enjoy the moment. Obviously, some preparation is needed, but after that I’m in competition mode. Stay fit, meditate and spend time with the family.