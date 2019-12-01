Indo-Sri Lanka joint exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ to strengthen ties

cities

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:32 IST

PUNE The opening ceremony for the seventh Indo-Sri Lanka joint exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted on Sunday, at Aundh military station.

Major general KS Brar, major general, general staff (operations) headquarters Southern Command reviewed the parade in presence of a number of officials of the participating nations.

India – Sri Lanka joint training exercise Mitra Shakti 2019 is the seventh edition of the exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and operational efficiency amongst the armies of both India and Sri Lanka when deployed as part of United Nations peacekeeping forces.

The objective of this joint training exercise is to build and promote positive relations between armies of India and Sri Lanka through focus on sub unit-level training exercise also signifies the strength of India – Sri Lanka relations in the field of military cooperation and engagement which is vital for refining the interoperability and operational preparedness for United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The joint exercise is designed for incorporating the current dynamics of United Nations peacekeeping operations through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises. The theme of the exercise is to engage the participants of both the armies to adapt and learn each other’s best practices, operational experience and operational capabilities so as to prepare them for the dynamic challenges in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the urban and rural environment under United Nations mandate. The primary focus of the joint training exercise will remain on fieldcraft, battle drills procedures as also the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability.

As member nations of the United Nations, the participating contingents will gain immensely through joint operability and enhanced military and diplomatic association.