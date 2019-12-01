e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Indo-Sri Lanka joint exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ to strengthen ties

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2019 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The opening ceremony for the seventh Indo-Sri Lanka joint exercise Mitra Shakti was conducted on Sunday, at Aundh military station.

Major general KS Brar, major general, general staff (operations) headquarters Southern Command reviewed the parade in presence of a number of officials of the participating nations.

India – Sri Lanka joint training exercise Mitra Shakti 2019 is the seventh edition of the exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and operational efficiency amongst the armies of both India and Sri Lanka when deployed as part of United Nations peacekeeping forces.

The objective of this joint training exercise is to build and promote positive relations between armies of India and Sri Lanka through focus on sub unit-level training exercise also signifies the strength of India – Sri Lanka relations in the field of military cooperation and engagement which is vital for refining the interoperability and operational preparedness for United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The joint exercise is designed for incorporating the current dynamics of United Nations peacekeeping operations through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises. The theme of the exercise is to engage the participants of both the armies to adapt and learn each other’s best practices, operational experience and operational capabilities so as to prepare them for the dynamic challenges in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in the urban and rural environment under United Nations mandate. The primary focus of the joint training exercise will remain on fieldcraft, battle drills procedures as also the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability.

As member nations of the United Nations, the participating contingents will gain immensely through joint operability and enhanced military and diplomatic association.

top news
Chennai schools to remain closed on Monday after red alert for more rains
Chennai schools to remain closed on Monday after red alert for more rains
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
Groom skydives into his wedding, video goes viral
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities