Congress MLA's son accused of rape absconding, cops question brother

Indore Police on Tuesday questioned the younger son of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection with an alleged rape case against his elder brother. Morwal's elder son, accused in the case, has been absconding for more than six months.

Karan Morwal has been on the run since April 2 to evade arrest, said the police. The case against him was registered by a woman leader who alleged that Morwal raped her under the pretext of marriage.

"Many attempts have been made to arrest Karan Morwal who is an accused in the rape case of a woman worker of Congress party in Indore, but we could not find him," Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The police said they have raided several places in search of the accused, including his residence, farmhouse and other places after receiving a tip-off, but Karan could not be traced. "So we brought his younger brother (Shivam) for interrogation as he might know his brother's whereabouts," said Sharma.

A reward money of ₹15,000 has been announced for anyone who provides information of the whereabouts of the accused. "We have also increased the reward money for providing information on the accused from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000," she added.

The Congress MLA also arrived at the police station and held talks with the officials on the matter. Sharma said that the MLA has assured officials that he will ensure that his son presents himself before the police soon.

