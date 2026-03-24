Indore, A doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of treatment and threatening her with objectionable photographs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, sparking outrage in the district, police said on Tuesday. Doctor held for rape in Indore district; house vandalised, set on fire

Following the doctor's arrest on Sunday, a group of people vandalised his house and set fire to it, an official said.

According to a first information report registered at Badgonda police station, the woman had visited the clinic of Dr Shahid, alias Saeed Khan, a few months ago, complaining of stomach pain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Chaudhary said.

She has alleged that he raped her after administering an injection and took objectionable photographs of her, he said.

He said the complainant also claimed that the accused doctor threatened to make the objectionable photos public and lured her to a resort in the Patalpani area, where he raped her again.

Khan was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

"After the doctor's arrest, a group of people entered his house, vandalised it, and set his door and motorcycle on fire," he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Khan's relative, a case was registered at the Mhow police station, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi said three people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and arson, while a search is underway for the other accused.

Meanwhile, a group of right-wing activists and villagers staged a protest in Mhow, saying the FIR for vandalism and arson at the doctor's house was registered based on false claims.

Protesters also staged a road blockade in the Kishanganj area on Monday over the issue.

One of the protesters, Ram Dangi, claimed that the accused doctor's family had conspired to file a false case against villagers by fabricating stories of vandalism and arson.

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