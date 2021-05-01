IND USA
Indore to remain under Janata curfew till May 7
Indore street wears a deserted look after authorities imposed restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
indore news

Indore to remain under Janata curfew till May 7

PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 07:52 AM IST

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.

The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.

The urban areas of the district, the worst hit in the state, have been under janata curfew since April 20.

As per the order, movement of people will be allowed for essential and emergency purposes, while milk, grocery, fruits and vegetable outlets will remain open for a fixed period of time in the day.

Indore has a caseload of 1,10,840, including 1,139 deaths.

Topics
indore coronavirus madhya pradesh coronavirus coronavirus vaccine + 1 more
