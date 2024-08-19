Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.1 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on August 19, 2024, is 28.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.1 °C and 31.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.56 °C and 30.75 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|26.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|25.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|24.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|22.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 26, 2024
|23.47 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
