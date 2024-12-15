Menu Explore
Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.1 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on December 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on December 15, 2024, is 22.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.1 °C and 25.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.21 °C and 26.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 133.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Indore weather update on December 15, 2024
Indore weather update on December 15, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 16, 202422.99Sky is clear
December 17, 202423.91Sky is clear
December 18, 202424.72Sky is clear
December 19, 202423.62Scattered clouds
December 20, 202424.07Sky is clear
December 21, 202424.74Sky is clear
December 22, 202422.41Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.1 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.59 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.75 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru23.26 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad22.2 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad22.53 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

