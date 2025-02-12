Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 12, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on February 12, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on February 12, 2025, is 23.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.1 °C and 29.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.43 °C and 29.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 13, 2025
|23.78
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|26.74
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|28.72
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|30.70
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|30.04
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|30.97
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|30.32
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 12, 2025
