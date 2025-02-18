Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 18, 2025, is 28.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.1 °C and 31.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:24 PM. Indore weather update on February 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.51 °C and 31.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 88.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 19, 2025 28.90 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 29.67 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 30.03 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 30.01 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 29.20 Scattered clouds February 24, 2025 29.15 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 30.08 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.16 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.24 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.15 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 26.83 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.