Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on February 22, 2025, is 25.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.1 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:26 PM. Indore weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.41 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 140.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 25.16 Few clouds February 24, 2025 28.82 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 30.02 Scattered clouds February 27, 2025 32.63 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 33.12 Few clouds March 1, 2025 32.05 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



