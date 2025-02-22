Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on February 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on February 22, 2025, is 25.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.1 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.41 °C and 30.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 140.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|25.16
|Few clouds
|February 24, 2025
|28.82
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|29.08
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|30.02
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|32.63
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.12
|Few clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.05
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.