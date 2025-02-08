Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.1 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on February 8, 2025, is 22.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.1 °C and 29.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.34 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 161.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|22.22
|Broken clouds
|February 10, 2025
|28.15
|Few clouds
|February 11, 2025
|30.49
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|30.22
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|28.78
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|27.74
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|27.92
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
