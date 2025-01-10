Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 10, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 10, 2025, is 23.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.1 °C and 24.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:58 PM. Indore weather update on January 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 11, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.35 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 11, 2025 23.41 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 24.30 Scattered clouds January 13, 2025 22.07 Broken clouds January 14, 2025 21.83 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 23.36 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 25.86 Scattered clouds January 17, 2025 27.42 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 10, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.2 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 20.24 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.8 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.66 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 18.92 °C Sky is clear



