Indore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

The temperature in Indore today, on January 24, 2025, is 21.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.97 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:08 PM. Indore weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.19 °C and 27.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 25, 2025 21.11 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 23.95 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 25.10 Few clouds January 28, 2025 25.80 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 27.74 Sky is clear January 30, 2025 28.92 Few clouds January 31, 2025 26.52 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.32 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.14 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 26.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.42 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.31 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 25.57 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.05 °C Sky is clear



