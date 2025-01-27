Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.1 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on January 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on January 27, 2025, is 25.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.1 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.53 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Indore today stands at 151.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 28, 2025
|25.28
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|26.54
|Few clouds
|January 30, 2025
|29.03
|Sky is clear
|January 31, 2025
|27.12
|Broken clouds
|February 1, 2025
|26.76
|Scattered clouds
|February 2, 2025
|23.63
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|24.44
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025
