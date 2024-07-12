Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.27 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 26.64 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 28.28 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 26.16 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 29.56 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 29.33 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 26.5 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 24.0 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on July 12, 2024, is 26.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 29.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.78 °C and 29.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

