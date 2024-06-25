Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.55 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 31.89 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 25.46 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 24.76 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 24.53 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 23.63 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 22.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 30.77 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on June 25, 2024, is 28.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.55 °C and 32.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.09 °C and 33.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Indore today stands at 95.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

