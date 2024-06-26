Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on June 26, 2024, is 31.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.74 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.1 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|30.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|25.36 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
