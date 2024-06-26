Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.1 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 33.12 °C Heavy intensity rain June 28, 2024 30.32 °C Moderate rain June 29, 2024 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain June 30, 2024 27.0 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 27.06 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 26.96 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 29.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Indore today, on June 26, 2024, is 31.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.1 °C and 34.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.74 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 26.1 °C and 34.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

