Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.84 °C, check weather forecast for June 27, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on June 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Indore today, on June 27, 2024, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.84 °C and 32.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.65 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.84 °C and 32.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Indore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 28, 2024
|31.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|28.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|23.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|24.5 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|26.57 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.75 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.16 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.48 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
