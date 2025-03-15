Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 15, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 15, 2025 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on March 15, 2025, is 33.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Indore weather update on March 15, 2025
Indore weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.68 °C and 35.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.1 °C and 36.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 132.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 16, 202533.41Sky is clear
March 17, 202533.04Scattered clouds
March 18, 202531.32Broken clouds
March 19, 202531.10Overcast clouds
March 20, 202532.81Sky is clear
March 21, 202532.95Sky is clear
March 22, 202531.78Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.28 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.22 °C Few clouds
Chennai30.56 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru31.32 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad35.81 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad33.92 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.73 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On