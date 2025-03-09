Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.27 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 09, 2025 07:07 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Indore on March 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Indore today, on March 9, 2025, is 31.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.27 °C and 34.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Indore weather update on March 09, 2025
Indore weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Indore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 35.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.27 °C and 34.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Indore today stands at 89.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Indore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 10, 202531.81Sky is clear
March 11, 202534.38Few clouds
March 12, 202535.41Few clouds
March 13, 202537.08Sky is clear
March 14, 202535.24Sky is clear
March 15, 202534.47Sky is clear
March 16, 202534.06Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.47 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.11 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.3 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru30.44 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.51 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad34.25 °C Sky is clear
Delhi29.78 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated MP Election Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On