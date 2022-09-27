MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers condolence at the death of child killed in school bus accident

One child was killed after a school bus carrying forty kids met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Tuesday. The other children are safe, district official Deepak Arya told news agency ANI. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he mourned the child's death and tweeted condolences. He said the injured would receive the best possible treatment.

Madhya Pradesh | A school bus carrying 40 children met with an accident in Sagar's Rahatgarh. One child died. All other children are safe: Sagar Collector Deepak Arya pic.twitter.com/Nga1NLMoba — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 27, 2022

"(My) mind is distressed by the news of the death of a child due to the accident of a children's school bus in Rahatgarh of Sagar district. May God give the departed soul a place at his feet. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children," he tweeted.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Indore man stabs 7-yr-old girl 12 times, said he was trying to help her

"I have instructed that no stone should be left unturned in the best treatment of children."

In a similarly tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a private bus carrying fifteen students overturned. Fortunately, the students were unhurt. A video shared on social media showed the bus overturning at a bend and people rushing to help the children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON