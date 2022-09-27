Home / Cities / Indore News / MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers condolence at the death of child killed in school bus accident

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers condolence at the death of child killed in school bus accident

The CM said he had instructed the officials to avail best possible treatment to the injured children and prayed for their speedy recovery.

One child was killed after a school bus carrying forty kids met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Tuesday.(ANI)
One child was killed after a school bus carrying forty kids met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Tuesday. The other children are safe, district official Deepak Arya told news agency ANI. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he mourned the child's death and tweeted condolences. He said the injured would receive the best possible treatment.

"(My) mind is distressed by the news of the death of a child due to the accident of a children's school bus in Rahatgarh of Sagar district. May God give the departed soul a place at his feet. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children," he tweeted.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti."

"I have instructed that no stone should be left unturned in the best treatment of children."

In a similarly tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a private bus carrying fifteen students overturned. Fortunately, the students were unhurt. A video shared on social media showed the bus overturning at a bend and people rushing to help the children.

shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh
