Indore, The Lokayukta police have unearthed assets worth about ₹11 crore allegedly illegally amassed by a Madhya Pradesh government employee and his family after raiding his premises in Indore, an official said on Thursday. MP: Raids uncover official’s assets worth ₹11 cr; he cites wife’s sewing earnings as income source

The 61-year-old official also cited his wife's sewing and knitting as a source of income for his family, said police.

Authorities had said on Wednesday that they had detected assets worth ₹9.5 crore belonging to the official, identified as Laxminarayan Kandwal, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department. Subsequent action led to more discovery.

Acting Lokayukta police inspector Ashutosh Mithas said they received a complaint against Kandwal, alleging that he had accumulated assets disproportionate to his legitimate income.

Mithas said that Kandwal's total known income is estimated at ₹2.8 crore, including his government salary of ₹2.5 crore during his career and agricultural income of ₹30 lakh.

He said the investigation has so far revealed movable and immovable assets worth ₹10.83 crore belonging to Kandwal and his family.

The value of the items found in Kandwal's home is estimated at ₹38.49 lakh. The gold and silver jewellery recovered from his bank locker is worth about ₹24.76 lakh, the official said.

He said that the value of the items stored in the departmental store is ₹35.73 lakh, while the electrical equipment and other materials in the gym are estimated at ₹2.71 lakh. Jewellery worth ₹4.89 lakh was also recovered from Kandwal's house.

"Around ₹11 crore has been spent by Kandwal and his family against his legitimate income of ₹2.8 crore. This is almost four times the income of a government official," the official said.

During questioning, Kandwal also cited his wife, a homemaker, as a source of the family's income. He reportedly claimed that she earned money through sewing and knitting. "To verify this claim, the income tax returns of Kandwal's wife will be examined," the official said.

The departmental store is run by Kandwal's two sons, while he receives nearly ₹1.25 lakh per month in rent from the gym operator.

He said that transactions from the bank accounts of Kandwal and his family have been frozen, and a detailed assessment of his assets will be conducted after receiving details from the banks.

According to the police official, Kandwal is due to retire in about six months.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018, and an investigation is underway, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.