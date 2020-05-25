e-paper
Home / Cities / Industrial bodies donate ventilator to Ludhiana hospital

Industrial bodies donate ventilator to Ludhiana hospital

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, Confederation of Indian Industry had established a coronavirus relief fund and collected donations worth Rs 1.5 crore with the help of the members of both the associations

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings and the Confederation of Indian Industry after donating a ventilator to Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Charitable Hospital in Model Town, Ludhiana, on Monday.
Members of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings and the Confederation of Indian Industry after donating a ventilator to Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Charitable Hospital in Model Town, Ludhiana, on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday donated a ventilator to Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Charitable Hospital, Model Town.

Chairman of CII’s Punjab chapter, Rahul Ahuja, and CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said they had established a coronavirus relief fund and collected donations worth Rs 1.5 crore with the help of the members of both the associations.

‘ASSOCIATIONS SERVING FOOD TO NEEDY’

“A large part of this fund has been donated to police department, district administration, Red Cross Society and various hospitals, including Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, for various relief and rehabilitation measures. Apart from this, members have been directly contributing to the cause by distributing food packets and running community kitchens serving hundreds on daily basis,” he said.

