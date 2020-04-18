Industrial units outside F’bad civic body limits may return to life from Monday

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:58 IST

Gurugram: Manufacturing units and factories in the district beyond the Faridabad civic body’s limits and not identified as containment zones will be allowed to function from Monday, subject to their abiding by operating norms, the district administration said on Saturday.

In another step aimed at a return to normalcy, Faridabad deputy commissioner Yashpal Yadav announced that the revenue department would also start the registry of property deeds, as directed by the state revenue department, Monday onwards.

The respective industrial units that restart operations will have to follow social distancing rules prescribed by the state government and Union home ministry.

“We are moving towards a phased resumption of manufacturing across the state, and as per government directions, industrial units outside containment zones will be allowed to operate from Monday. The standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard is being prepared by the government and everyone will have to follow it,” said Yadav, adding that the final decision in the matter will depend on when the SOP is issued.

On Friday, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had told HT that industries outside the municipal corporations and containment zones would be allowed to function from April 20.

Faridabad is a major industrial centre in Haryana and a number of large manufacturing units are located in the district. The containment zones in the district are Sector 3, Sector 11, Sector 16, Sector 37, Sector 28, Badkhal, Green Field Colony, AC Nagar, Fatehpur Taga, Khori, Chandpur Arua, Mohna and Ranhera.

Yadav also said industries that are allowed to function if they follow safety protocol to avoid the spread of Covid-19, including calling in 50% of staff, ensuring staggered entries and exits, maintaining a six-feet distance between workers on factory floors, making sure staff members wear masks, and disinfecting work areas on a regular basis.

As for the registration of property deeds, Yadav said, “There will be 30 registrations a day, and the e-appointments will be done in a staggered manner. Officials will also ensure social distancing, and only a single executant and witness will be allowed inside,” he said.

Directions to local hospitals

The Faridabad deputy commissioner on Saturday issued directions to local hospitals and chemist shops to share details of customers who have sought treatment or bought medicines for influenza-like illnesses (ILI).

“The chemist shops may provide data regarding the patients, who came to the shop without prescription from the doctor and found suffering from ILI. If any person is found positive later on and discloses that he/she has visited some hospital or chemist shop and they failed it to report to the authority, in that eventuality action under Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act 1897 and under provision of IPC would be taken,” said the order issued by deputy commissioner.

Yadav said that apart from medical establishments, they have also asked urban and local bodies, resident welfare associations, and other groups to share information in this matter, claiming it is crucial to test patients suspected to have Covid-19, and take action to stem the spread of the disease.