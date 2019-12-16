Industrialists in Noida seek better amenities

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:39 IST

NOIDA: The Noida Entrepreneur Association (NEA) Monday demanded that the authority should quash the notices served to them on several issues such as not obtaining functional certificate for their industrial units and also not providing jobs to children of farmers, whose land was acquired for industrial development.

As per rules, when an industrial unit starts operations at a building they should obtain a functional certificate from the Noida authority. The functional certificate certifies that the industrial unit is operational and without that, a unit is considered non-functional, officials said.

There are hundreds of units that have not sought functional certificates despite the fact that all these units are operational. As a result, the authority has issued notices and also started the process of cancelling the allotment of plots. Apart from that, the authority has also issued notices to units for not employing children of farmers, whose land was acquired for the development of industrial projects.

The NEA, a group of entrepreneurs, said the notices are not justified and thus they should be taken aback.

NEA president Vipin Malhan led a delegation that met the Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari and demanded relief from notices and civic facilities in industrial areas.

“When we set up units in the 1990s, there was no rule stipulating that we should obtain functional certificates, so we had not sought the same. Therefore, we have demanded that this notice be withdrawn. And we have requested that the authority should set up a cell to employ children of farmers. We are ready to help the authority in this task,” Malhan said.

Apart from these, the NEA also demanded that the authority should provide many required facilities such as transport service for labourers, make provision for drinking water, build proper roads, ensure uninterrupted electricity, provide better sanitation services and build sewer connections in areas where the network is missing.

“Noida is an industrial town that houses more than 10,000 industrial units and was set up in 1976 to encourage industrial growth. But the city still lacks basic facilities. We hope that the authority will address our issues,” VK Seth, general secretary of NEA, said.

“We will look into their demands and take appropriate action,” Maheshwari said.