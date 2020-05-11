Infant mortality rate down 23% in Punjab in five years

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:53 IST

Infant mortality rate (IMR) in Punjab has dipped by 23% over five years from 26 per 1,000 births in 2013 to 20 in 2018, according to details released recently by the Centre recently in its Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin based on data collected for 2018.

According to data released by the Registrar General of India, the IMR of Punjab was 20 in 2018 against the country’s average of 32. However, the difference was barely marginal in 2017 and 2018 when rates went down from 21 to 20, respectively.

In 2018, infant mortality rate in rural areas at 21 was higher than that of urban areas at 19. In all, from 26 cases in 2013, the IMR rate went down to 24 in 2014, 23 in 2015 and 21 in 2016. In comparison, Haryana recorded 30 deaths per 1,000 births in 2018.

BIRTH AND DEATH RATES

Birth and death rates of the general population for 2018 were, also released by the Registrar General’s office, with 6.6 deaths recorded per 1,000 population in Punjab against 6.2 in the country. In Haryana it was lower at 5.9 (2018).

On the other hand, birth rates in Punjab were 14.8 against Haryana’s 20.3. The national birth average was 20 per 1,000 (2018). Commenting on the report, Dr Avneet Kaur, director health and family welfare department, said, “We have been successful in reducing the infant mortality rate because we have strengthened our labour room quality programme called Lakshya, fitting all parameters of this programme for better care of mothers and their newborn babies.”

“In Punjab, the infant mortality rate is higher in the first four weeks of pregnancy. Therefore, sick newborn care units have been established in every district, all of which are functional now. We have also focused on a care companion programme in which we educate caretakers of infants on how to take better care of them,” she said.

