Infra projects to make commute easier shortly

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:59 IST

Gurugram The elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk and the underpass at Ambience Mall are likely to open by April-end and mid-May, respectively, said officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Both the projects started last March, with a deadline of 18 months.

Work on the ramps of the underpass is nearing completion, said officials, adding that now, they will work on the box portion of the underpass in another 20 days. During this period, the NHAI will shut seven lanes (central portion) on the Jaipur-Delhi side of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

At present, six lanes on the Gurgaon-Delhi side and four on the Jaipur-Delhi side are closed as the NHAI contractor is constructing the entry/exit ramps of the underpass. In January 2019, Gurugram traffic police had approved a traffic plan for the Ambience Mall underpass.

Saurabh Singhal, NHAI consultant for the project, said, “The work is going on as approved by Gurugram traffic police. After the exit ramp (Jaipur-Delhi side) will be made, work on the main underpass box will start.”

The stormwater drain which was in the way of the construction of Ambience Mall underpass has been shut. The contractor for the project has made an alternative drain which will be made functional soon.

“All illegal connections, which residents had made to the stormwater drain, have been removed. The old stormwater drain has been shut and a new drain will be made soon,” said Singhal.

In December 2019, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had given estimates to the NHAI contractor for the shifting of the stormwater drain.

NHAI officials added that commuters will not face hassles at Sirhaul toll, when the central portion is shut.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram, said, “The underpass work is progressing as we expected. The Ambience Mall underpass is likely to open by mid-May while the Shankar Chowk elevated U-turn will open by Apri-end.”

The elevated U-turn at Shankar Chowk will facilitate traffic coming from Delhi to take a U-turn towards Shankar Chowk. “We have already put the grades on the pillars of the elevated structure. Work is going on at a fast pace. I am hopeful that the construction of this project will end soon,” said Singhal.

NHAI officials said that once the elevated U-turn is made, they will open a cut at the exit of the flyover to help commuters move to the expressway.

The NHAI consultant said, “Around 65% work on the Shankar Chowk elevated U-turn has been completed whereas 45% work for Ambience Mall underpass is done.” The underpass and the elevated U-turn are being constructed at a cost of ₹70 crore and ₹60 crore, respectively.