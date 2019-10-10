Injured in accident, ex-councillor seeks FIR against mayor in Ludhiana

cities

Seeking registration of an FIR against mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar over their ‘failure’ to repair roads, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra, on Thursday submitted a complaint with police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

Mehra said he had met with an accident caused due to potholes on a road near Madhopuri Buddha Nullah bridge on October 2 wherein he sustained six stitches on forehead. “It was the result of mayor and MC commissioner’s negligence. My friends had rushed me to a hospital after I lost consciousness after falling down from my two-wheeler,” he added.

Accuses mayor, MC chief of negligence

“It is the duty of mayor and MC commissioner to get the roads repaired so that no resident faces any problem. The civic body is collecting taxes from people, but has failed to provide even the basic services,” Mehra said.

The former councillor was accompanied by members of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, including its district president Arvinder Singh Makkar.

Mehra said the police commissioner, while accepting his complaint, asked them to meet the deputy commissioner (DC), Pardeep Agrawal, to get the roads repaired.

“If no action is taken against the mayor and MC chief, then we would launch an agitation. If needed, we will also move the high court to get the FIR registered,” he added.

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu called it a political stunt.

“Sunil Mehra is levelling baseless allegations. The MC has already started the repair work of roads, which will soon be completed,” he said.

The poor condition of city roads has been troubling commuters for long as deep potholes could be witnessed at different areas, including Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, Field Ganj, Giaspura, Haibowal and Dugri among others.

The MC had recently started patchwork, but proper recarpeting is yet to be done on most of the city roads.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:00 IST